Thai immigration mysteries unveiled as recent visa overhaul explained at PCEC

PATTAYA, Thailand – At the July 24 meeting of the Pattaya City Expats Club (PCEC) Duncan Foster, company director of MOT’S services, spoke about the mysteries of Thai Immigration and recent changes for tourists wanting to obtain a Thai driving license. He was followed by Barry Kenyon who spoke about the recent changes, that went into effect on July 15, 2024, for those entering Thailand Visa Exempt or with a. Visa. Their presentation was highlighted in a recent Pattaya Mail article at https://www.pattayamail.com/latestnews/news/pattaya-city-expats-hear-about-myth-and-mystery-at-immigration-466619.

First up was Duncan Foster. He delivered an enlightening presentation on the complexities of Thai immigration and driving license procedures. With over 36 years of experience in customer service and sales, Duncan brought clarity to the often confusing and misunderstood processes of immigration and the land transport office.







Duncan began by addressing the ‘myths and mysteries’ of immigration, explaining the autonomy of provincial immigration offices and their varied interpretations of the rules. He emphasized that each office operates independently, often leading to unexpected requirements for those seeking Immigration services such as extensions of stay.

A significant update from the land transport office was also shared, affecting tourists in obtaining or renewing driving licenses. The new rule requires a minimum of 15 days left on one’s permission to stay at the appointment date, not the day of making the appointment.

Duncan warned the audience about a prevalent scam involving fake driving licenses sold through Facebook, urging vigilance and caution. The scams on Facebook promise driving licenses without needing to visit the transport agency, exploiting people by using fake profiles and advertisements.

These scams are operated by illegal call centers known as boiler rooms, which make substantial amounts of money by deceiving people. The scammers use multiple Facebook profiles, including Mot’s Services, and advertisements offering services at half the usual cost, claiming they will handle all the paperwork. These scammers repeatedly ask for additional payments under various pretexts, with some victims losing over 12,000 baht before realizing the scam.

He concluded with a brief history of Mot’s Services, which evolved from a motorbike rental company to a full-fledged visa and licensing agency. Foster’s personal touch and customer-centric approach have been instrumental in the company’s success.

This was followed by a lively question and answer session. This included questions about retirement extensions as well as penalties for overstaying. The process of obtaining international driving permits was also covered, with Duncan confirming that such permits can be obtained for those with a five-year Thai license. Duncan cautioned that using a Yellow House book and a pink ID card for renewing a driving license was not recommended as it would result in the license showing it was restricted to driving only in Chonburi Province, thus he recommended using a residency certificate to avoid such limitation.

This resulted in a discussion on the costs and processes of obtaining a residency certificate, with some participants sharing their experiences and the speaker confirming that fees are typically involved, though they may vary by location.

Barry Kenyon, a well-known individual knowledgeable on Thai visa regulations and requirements, delivered an insightful presentation on the recent overhaul of visa rules and its impact on expatriates and tourists.

He noted that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs handles entry requirements, while the Immigration Bureau manages extensions and regulations once in Thailand, leading to confusion because of the lack of a single authority. Consequently, there can be confusion in the application of Visa rules stemming from the division of responsibilities.

Barry highlighted the significant changes introduced by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on July 15, which now allows citizens from 93 countries to enter Thailand without documentation for 60 days. He then discussed the introduction of the new five-year multiple entry Destination Thailand Visa (DTV), designed for remote workers among others, and the associated application process.

He noted that the DTV also caters to medical tourists and those enrolling in cultural activities like Muay Thai training or cookery courses. Further, applicants must apply for the DTV from outside Thailand, and that there are risks involved in falsely claiming to be in another country during the application process.

Despite the uncertainties and speculations surrounding the enforcement of activity-based visas and future financial proof requirements, Barry provided a much-needed clarification on the recent visa regulation changes and their implications for the expat community in Thailand.

The presentations can be viewed on PCEC’s YouTube channel. For Ducan’s talk, visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yGhTuQo5fBA&t=1s and for Barry’s talk, visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jfO4u1RJDXA&t=41s.

Following the presentations, MC Ren Lexander brought everyone up to date on upcoming events and invited George Wilson to conduct the Open Forum portion of the meeting where questions are asked and comments made about Expat living in Thailand, especially Pattaya. To learn more about the PCEC, visit their website at https:/pcec.club\.





































