Thai government reinforces medical-only cannabis policy in Pattaya as THC-laced gummies raise health alarms

PATTAYA, Thailand — Authorities in Pattaya are intensifying efforts to limit the spread of cannabis-infused food products, with a particular focus on cannabis gummies that may pose serious health risks to children and young adults. The initiative is part of a nationwide policy to restrict cannabis use to authorized medical and research purposes only.

Deputy Government Spokesperson Sasikarn Watthanachan stated that the government is especially concerned about gummies that often resemble ordinary sweets but may contain high levels of THC, the psychoactive compound in cannabis. These products, she warned, can cause nausea, rapid heartbeat, hallucinations, and other side effects — particularly in young or first-time users.







The Ministry of Public Health has directed the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and provincial health offices to conduct continuous inspections, including in major tourist destinations such as Pattaya. Businesses caught producing or selling cannabis-laced food and drinks without proper licenses face fines, arrest, and license suspensions. Cases falling under criminal law are now being referred to the police.

Health officials noted that violations involving unapproved cannabis use or mislabeling carry penalties of up to 30,000 baht or three years in prison. Products that exceed safe THC levels or are made or imported without proper approval may be deemed contaminated food, which can result in additional legal consequences.



In recent months, joint inspections by health and narcotics authorities have already led to enforcement action against several Pattaya-based vendors operating outside legal boundaries.

Sasikarn also urged parents to be vigilant, warning that cannabis gummies — which often contain both THC and CBD — are particularly dangerous because they may be mistaken for regular candy by children. The government is encouraging public cooperation in identifying and reporting illegal products.



“All sectors must work together to monitor and prevent the spread of unsafe cannabis items,” she said. “This is essential to safeguard the health of our children and communities.”

With Pattaya drawing millions of tourists each year, authorities say they will maintain a strong regulatory presence and continue educating businesses and consumers about the risks associated with unregulated cannabis products.



































