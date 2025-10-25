Thai Prime Minister’s statement on the passing of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother

BANGKOK, Thailand – Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul delivered a national address via the Television Pool of Thailand to announce with deep sorrow the passing of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother, who peacefully passed away on October 24, 2025, at King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital, at the age of 93.

The Prime Minister said that October 24 marks a day of immense grief and loss for all Thais, a day no citizen wished to arrive. “The hearts of the Thai people are filled with sorrow as we mourn the passing of our beloved ‘Mother of the Land,’ who devoted her life, strength, and compassion to the well-being of the nation,” he said.







Prime Minister Anutin praised Her Majesty’s lifelong dedication to public service, her vision, and her tireless efforts alongside His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej The Great. Through royal initiatives in handicrafts, natural resource conservation, and public health, Her Majesty brought prosperity and happiness to countless Thais. Her contributions earned recognition and admiration both in Thailand and across the world.

He emphasized that Her Majesty was a source of inspiration, love, and boundless kindness — a Queen who embodied the spirit of compassion and unity for the Thai people. Her passing, he said, represents the loss of a mother figure deeply revered by the entire nation.







The Prime Minister announced that the government will organize the royal funeral with the highest honors befitting Her Majesty’s status. He invited all Thais to join in expressing their profound condolences and to dedicate prayers and good deeds in remembrance of Her Majesty The Queen Mother.



“In this time of national mourning, let us channel our love, unity, and loyalty to support His Majesty the King and the Royal Family,” he said. “On behalf of the government and the Thai people, I humbly express our boundless gratitude for Her Majesty’s immeasurable benevolence. May Her Majesty’s spirit dwell eternally in heaven and continue to bless the Thai nation with peace and prosperity under the grace of the Chakri Dynasty.”

He concluded with a royal blessing: “May His Majesty the King, Her Majesty the Queen, and all members of the Royal House of Chakri remain strong and continue to guide and protect the Thai people forever.” (TNA)



































