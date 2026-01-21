Cool breezes, warm sun, and cold drinks as Pattaya adjusts to shifting weather

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Thai Meteorological Department has forecast cooler weather across much of Thailand as a new moderate high-pressure system from China spreads southward, affecting the country’s upper regions and influencing weather conditions in the eastern provinces, including Pattaya and Chonburi.







According to the 24-hour forecast, eastern Thailand will experience cooler conditions with morning fog, while isolated thunderstorms are possible in about 10 percent of the area, mainly in Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi, and Trat. Temperatures in Pattaya are expected to range between 22–25°C in the morning and 30–35°C during the day.

Winds in the eastern region will be northeasterly at 15–35 km/h, causing moderate sea conditions. Waves are forecast to reach around 1 meter near the coast, increasing to 1–2 meters offshore, and exceeding 2 meters in areas with thunderstorms. Authorities are advising small boat operators and marine tourism businesses in Pattaya to exercise caution, especially during periods of unsettled weather.



The Meteorological Department also warned of reduced visibility due to morning fog, urging motorists to take extra care while traveling, particularly on highways and coastal routes. In addition, relatively weak air circulation may lead to moderate to high levels of dust and haze accumulation in upper Thailand.

Residents and tourists in Pattaya are advised to monitor weather updates, follow marine safety guidelines, and plan sea travel carefully during this period of changing weather conditions.



































