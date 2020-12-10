Thai fisherman nets giant python

A Chachoengsao fisherman trawling a local canal netted something much bigger: a four-meter-long python.

Wattana Sanorlum, 42, was waiting with the snake when the Thakam Subdistrict rescue squad arrived at the waterway in Bangpakong District Dec. 7. Officers cut the snake free from the net and deposited it in a box to be taken back to the wilderness.

Wattana said he was dragging his canal with a seine net when, instead of tilapia, he pulled up an extremely heavy load, only to find the giant reptile in the water.

Thinking the rescue squad would charge him a lot to dispose of the snake, he called a pal and offered him 500 baht and three beers to help him. But Ploen got bitten by the python and left for Jutarat 11 Hospital.

Left with no choice, Wattana called authorities, who took care of the snake at no charge. They told him to always call the squad first.

















