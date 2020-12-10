Thai fisherman nets giant python

By Pattaya Mail
The Thakam Subdistrict rescue squad captured the behemoth and brought it to safety.

A Chachoengsao fisherman trawling a local canal netted something much bigger: a four-meter-long python.

Wattana Sanorlum, 42, was waiting with the snake when the Thakam Subdistrict rescue squad arrived at the waterway in Bangpakong District Dec. 7. Officers cut the snake free from the net and deposited it in a box to be taken back to the wilderness.

Chachoengsao fisherman Wattana Sanorlum inadvertently caught the giant in his net while trawling a local canal.

Wattana said he was dragging his canal with a seine net when, instead of tilapia, he pulled up an extremely heavy load, only to find the giant reptile in the water.

The four-meter-long python put up a fight.

Thinking the rescue squad would charge him a lot to dispose of the snake, he called a pal and offered him 500 baht and three beers to help him. But Ploen got bitten by the python and left for Jutarat 11 Hospital.

Left with no choice, Wattana called authorities, who took care of the snake at no charge. They told him to always call the squad first.

The Thakam Subdistrict rescue squad freed the beast from the nets and took control of the situation.



High tech tools are not always needed – an emergency worker uses child scissors to cut away the net.


Thinking the rescue squad would charge him a lot to dispose of the snake, Wattana called a pal and offered him 500 baht and three beers to help. But the help was bitten by the python and left for Jutarat 11 Hospital.



