Thai army donates water tanks to drought-stricken village near Pattaya

To help citizens in villages and communities all over Thailand during extreme dry summer months, the Royal Thai Army has a relief program called “Citizens and State unite to help alleviate the dangers of drought.” By trucking water into the villages, digging wells and supplying water tanks, the program ensures that no one goes without water.







On June 11, Col. Anu Ramchan from the 14th Infantry Regiment led his troops to the Nong Plalai community in Banglamung district, where they presented Mayor Pinyo Homklin with two 15,000-liter water tanks to use in any of the drought-stricken villages in the district.

Immediately after receiving the large water tanks, workers installed them on top of a tower at Lower S.R. Village in Moo 4, Nong Plalai subdistrict.







The villagers were very thankful and relieved because their community does not have running tap water and is dependent on getting water from nearby communities.

























