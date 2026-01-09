‘All Show, No Change’ as festivals expose Pattaya’s footpath problem, residents say

PATTAYA, Thailand – City officials have once again pledged action against vehicles blocking footpaths, warning of fines and towing as part of renewed efforts to improve pedestrian safety. But among Pattaya residents and long-term visitors, the latest enforcement has been met with doubt rather than confidence.

On January 9, Pattaya municipal officers launched an operation along Pattaya South Road, targeting cars and motorcycles parked or riding on footpaths. Offenders were issued citations and ordered to pay fines at the Pattaya City municipal enforcement center, according to officials, who stressed that footpaths must remain clear for public use.







Yet reaction from Pattaya Mail readers suggests many remain unconvinced that such operations will bring lasting change.

“You’re very lucky if there is a footpath,” one reader commented, reflecting long-standing complaints that sidewalks across the city are broken, obstructed, or missing altogether.

Others questioned the consistency of enforcement, pointing to Pattaya Beach festivals as a recurring example. During major events, sois are officially closed for pedestrian use only. However, readers say motorcycles routinely ride through crowded walking zones, often weaving dangerously close to families with children — with little intervention.



“Every festival on Pattaya Beach they close off the sois for foot traffic only, and then cops stand aside while motorcycles cut through anyway,” one reader wrote. “All show. Nobody believes there’s an effort to change anything.”

Several commenters argued that enforcement appears selective and short-lived, with visible action during announced operations but limited follow-up afterward. Motorcycles parked across sidewalks, riders using footpaths as shortcuts, and vendors blocking walkways remain everyday sights, particularly in busy tourist areas.

Some readers also questioned whether Pattaya’s infrastructure supports genuine pedestrian safety in the first place. Narrow pavements, uneven surfaces, utility poles planted in the middle of walkways, and ongoing construction frequently force pedestrians onto the road, increasing risks for the elderly, children, and people with disabilities.





While city officials insist the January 9 operation and similar measures are intended to restore order and improve safety, critics argue that without consistent enforcement — especially during large public events — and meaningful improvements to pedestrian infrastructure, such efforts will continue to be seen as symbolic rather than effective.

As one reader summed it up: “Until the rules apply every day, not just when cameras are around, nothing will change.”



































