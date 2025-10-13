In Loving Memory of His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej the Great.

His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej passed away peacefully on October 13, 2016. For over seventy years, HM the King was a guiding light of love, hope, and unwavering devotion to the Thai people. His legacy extends far beyond his role as monarch; he was a visionary, a humanitarian, and a tireless advocate for sustainable development.

Born on December 5, 1927, in Cambridge, Massachusetts, HM King Bhumibol assumed the throne in 1946 and was formally crowned in 1950. In his Coronation Oath, he pledged, “We will reign with Righteousness for the Benefit and Happiness of the Siamese People,” a promise he faithfully upheld throughout his seven-decade reign. Rooted in Buddhist philosophy, his kingship emphasized righteousness, compassion, and moral responsibility, guiding his every decision and initiative.

HM the King’s approach to national development was both practical and profoundly humane. Rejecting rigid bureaucratic systems, he insisted that development must respect local conditions, geography, and community needs. “Don’t be glued to the textbook,” he would admonish, urging planners to adapt to natural and social realities rather than imposing top-down solutions. This philosophy drove the creation of Royal Development Study Centres, or “Living Museums,” across Thailand, which fostered self-sufficiency, agricultural innovation, environmental restoration, and community empowerment. From reforesting barren lands to turning former opium fields into productive farms, these projects transformed the lives of thousands of mountain villagers and earned international acclaim.

Music was another realm where HM the King left an indelible mark. An accomplished composer and jazz enthusiast, he created over 40 songs and numerous orchestral works. His compositions were celebrated worldwide, including through the “Royal Lullaby” album featuring the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, and performances by the Nagoya Philharmonic Orchestra and Bangkok Symphony Orchestra. His Majesty’s music, blending Thai traditions with Western influences, reflected his deep understanding of culture, humanity, and beauty.









HM King Bhumibol’s humanitarian efforts earned global recognition. He received the World Food Prize Medallion for promoting food security and sustainable agriculture, and the UNDP Human Development Lifetime Achievement Award for advocating sufficiency-based development. His interventions during national crises—1973, 1992, and others—demonstrated his moral authority and unwavering commitment to the welfare of his people. Leaders including Kofi Annan lauded him as the “Development King,” and Time Magazine named him an “Asian Hero,” acknowledging his extraordinary guidance in times of turbulence.

Through decades of selfless service, HM the King exemplified his oath, ensuring that the benefits of his reign touched every corner of the Kingdom. He was the light of Thailand, the pride of his people, and a shining example to the world. His legacy of righteousness, compassion, and practical wisdom will endure for generations.

The people of Thailand reaffirm their loyalty and devotion to HM the King and the Royal Family, honouring a life of extraordinary service, vision, and love for the nation. His Majesty’s journey may have ended, but his guidance and inspiration continue to illuminate the path for all Thais.



































