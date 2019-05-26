Teen driver kills Najomtien motorcyclist

A 45-year-old hotel employee was killed when her motorcycle was struck by a pickup driven by a teenager in Najomtien.

Marisa Suasor, 45, died at the scene of the May 23 accident at the Ban Ampur U-turn. Her body was still impaled on the grill of the Toyota Vigo when police arrived.

Motorbike passenger Wimol Huayyai, 60, suffered severe injuries and was transported to Wat Yannasang Worarawihan Hospital.

Vigo driver Amornthep Pongpanit, 19, told police the motorbike turned into his path while making a U-turn. Police are investigating whether to file criminal charges against him.