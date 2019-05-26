Pattaya tourism logo winners announced

Pattaya chose the winners for its logo design contest commemorating 60 years of Pattaya tourism.

Five of 92 submissions were put up for public vote on Facebook May 10. Results were announced May 22.

A design by Thanee Meuannuch took first place with 4,683 points. He won 60,000 baht cash.

Surat Chuenta placed second with 2,828 points and took home 10,000 baht.

Third place went to. Kiattisak Chuaysakul with 2,574 points, fourth to Bamrung Isarakul with 271 points, and fifth to Kittisak Torchue with 231 points. Each man won 10,000 baht in prize money.

The winning works will be used for public relations to promote Pattaya’s tourism during the past 60 years. (PCPR)