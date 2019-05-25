Nong Maikaen locals complain about oil-polluted canal

Nong Maikaen residents complained that oil was dumped into a flood- drainage canal polluting the water and creating a bad smell.

Locals say the water in the canal near Ban Nong Maikan 21 is used as raw water to create tap water, so oil pollution is very serious. Residents said they complained repeatedly to authorities, but nothing was done.

Nongprue officials apparently came out and took photos, but did nothing evident after that, they added.

People have placed mattresses and cloth in the water to filter it before it flows into reservoirs in Pong that are sources for tap water production. One particularly aggrieved resident also put a sign in the middle of the canal warning against dumping.

Resident Chamoy Panprasong, 60, said the oil first appeared about two weeks ago along with dead marine animals. And, to this day, the oil continues to pour into the canal from an unknown source, she said.