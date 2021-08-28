TCEB celebrates MICE Day via ZOOM; Pattaya eager to hold conventions once open

Pattaya officials continued their obsession with making the city a hub for meetings, incentives, conventions and exhibitions, but this time were forced to do it via Zoom.

“Thailand MICE Day 2021” was celebrated this year via video conference Aug. 26, with Chiruit Isarangkun Na Ayutthaya, president of the Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau, doing emcee duties, and Pattaya Mayor Sonthaya Kunplome making an appearance.







TCEB organized the Zoom call to remind people that MICE is still important, even if Pattaya has no chance of holding any convention or large group activity anytime soon.

The video conference offered education on the sector and promises that Pattaya will be ready to host MICE events once the city reopens.

































