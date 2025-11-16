Taiwanese man and Thai accomplices abduct young woman in Na Jomtien over alleged debt

PATTAYA, Thailand – A shocking midnight abduction in Na Jomtien, Sattahip, on 14 November left the local community alarmed after a 24-year-old woman, identified as Ms. Sirinpha, was forcibly taken from her apartment in the “White Tower” complex. The victim managed to send a distress message to her uncle, who is a police officer, before communications abruptly stopped.







CCTV footage captured the getaway in a grey MG sedan. Police quickly mobilized and, by 1 a.m. on 15 November, had pressured all five suspects into surrendering. The group included a 33-year-old Taiwanese man and four Thai accomplices. The victim suffered severe injuries, including swollen eyes and extensive bruising on her face.

According to police, the Taiwanese suspect claimed that he had previously dated the victim in Taiwan and was allegedly owed over 100,000 baht. He flew to Thailand with his new partner and friends to recover the debt. An argument escalated into violence, culminating in the forced abduction to compel the victim to contact her family for repayment.





Authorities have filed preliminary charges against the Taiwanese suspect for aggravated assault, pending medical confirmation, and against all five suspects for unlawful detention and related offenses. The case remains under investigation, with police examining travel histories and connections of all involved parties.



































