Swift Justice in Pattaya – Roti vendor caught after assaulting three women — busted by 40 CCTV cameras and a failed bribe

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pol. Col. Anek Sarathongyu, Superintendent of Pattaya City Police Station, and the city’s investigative team, announced the arrest of a suspect involved in a series of violent crimes against women in Pattaya on May 22. The man lured three young women—two of whom he raped and robbed in a single night, while a third escaped—before attempting to bribe officers during his arrest.

The shocking crimes occurred on the night of May 20. The perpetrator, a 27-year-old foreign national named Mr. Ting Ngui, originally from Myanmar and working as a roti vendor, allegedly deceived the women into riding on the back of his motorcycle. He then drove them to isolated locations, threatened them with a knife, sexually assaulted them, and stole their belongings.







Two victims, aged 20 and 17, reported the incidents to Pattaya Police. A third potential victim managed to escape and has not yet filed an official complaint. Using over 40 CCTV camera feeds, investigators tracked the suspect’s black and red Honda Wave 125, registered in Chonburi, as he fled toward Sri Racha district. He was seen refueling near the Sukhawadee House.

Police eventually located and arrested the suspect at a rented room in the Nong Kham area of Sri Racha. Inside, they found key evidence: a shoulder bag and two smartphones belonging to the first victim, as well as the motorcycle used in the crimes parked outside.

During his arrest, Mr. Ting appeared distressed and allegedly offered officers a 15,000 baht bribe in exchange for his freedom. He claimed the encounters were consensual and that he had paid for sexual services, further stating that his pregnant wife was the reason he sought out other women in Pattaya. Police, however, did not accept his version of events.



Pol. Col. Anek confirmed that the case drew high-level attention and urgency from Region 2 Police Command and the Chonburi Provincial Police Commander, ordering immediate action. Authorities are currently coordinating with multidisciplinary teams and prosecutors to gather further evidence and statements, especially in the case involving the 17-year-old victim.

Mr. Ting faces multiple charges, including rape, armed robbery, and use of a vehicle to facilitate escape. Additional charges are expected pending further investigation.

































