Suspect identified in stabbing assault of Korean businessman

Police have identified the suspect who stabbed Korean Jinhyung Park, 39, seventeen times and left him for dead on the side of the Rong Moo Road in Soi Khao Talo, Nongprue.

They have sent his name and photo to all areas they believe he might try to escape the country. He is believed to be Korean.

Remarkably, at the time of writing this, Park was still alive, but in a coma after surgery at Chonburi Hospital.

He was discovered by a taxi driver who came upon the scene immediately after it happened at 2am.

Park is a professional golfer in Korea. He also has a spa business in Pattaya, and police initially surmise the assault was due to a business conflict since the keys to the BMW and 40,000 baht were found on the console.

A large, bloody knife and gloves had been left in the back seat and were collected for evidence. The car and ground around it were covered in blood.

Wichien Wiyasingh, 33, the taxi driver said while driving back home, he noticed that the white BMW’s lights were on and it was parked on the wrong side of the road. When he slowed down, a bloodied man ran out from the car, fell down in front of the taxi and shouted for help.

Miss Ampa Paking, 31, Park’s girlfriend, said she lost contact with Park around midnight, and didn’t know what happened until the hospital called her. She told police she didn’t know why it happened, and that to her knowledge Park had no problem with anyone.

