Summer storm expected to hit Pattaya March 7-8

PATTAYA, Thailand – Starting March 7, a powerful summer storm is expected to hit the northeastern and eastern regions of Thailand, including Pattaya. The storm is forecasted to intensify in the afternoon and move quickly through the area, bringing heavy rainfall, strong winds, and potential hailstorms.

Pattaya residents and tourists should remain alert and take necessary precautions. It’s advised to avoid outdoor activities during the storm’s peak and ensure all windows and doors are secured.

Additionally, be cautious around unstable structures or areas prone to flooding.

The storm is expected to pass swiftly, but the impact could still cause disruptions. Authorities urge the public to monitor local weather updates closely and stay safe for March 7-8.





























