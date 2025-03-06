Pattaya residents raise concerns about road safety and dust pollution, call for heavier fines

PATTAYA, Thailand – Residents of Pattaya have voiced their concerns regarding road safety and environmental issues caused by dust pollution in various areas of the city, particularly around South Pattaya and Sukhumvit Soi 91/1. Many people expressed their frustration over the ongoing pollution caused by debris from construction trucks and cement plants, which have resulted in hazardous conditions on the roads.

One resident urged authorities to look into the situation on South Pattaya Road, calling the conditions dangerous. Others noted that dust and cement debris have been spilling onto the roads near the intersection of Jomtien Second Road, leading to frequent accidents. Several commented on the need for stricter enforcement of fines for those violating regulations, with some suggesting fines should be as high as 10,000 Baht per violation.







Residents also pointed out that some trucks carrying cement have not been maintaining their vehicles properly, with brake lights and turn signals nearly impossible to see due to the cement residue. Several individuals also praised Pattaya’s action in addressing the issue but called for more effective measures to reduce pollution and improve road safety.

In addition to the concerns over dust, some residents highlighted traffic congestion in areas like Soi Buakhao, where parked vehicles are causing constant traffic jams. Others mentioned the widespread dust and its impact on the air quality, calling for better enforcement of cleanliness regulations.

These comments reflect growing public concern about the environmental and safety impacts of construction activities in Pattaya and the need for more effective monitoring and enforcement of existing laws.























