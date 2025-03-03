Stray dogs scare residents and tourists as Pattaya sees rising incidents of bites and attacks

PATTAYA, Thailand – Stray dogs in Pattaya have become a significant issue, with a large number of them roaming the streets in various areas, including popular spots like Jomtien. The lack of control over the stray dog population not only poses a danger to residents and visitors but also contributes to growing concerns about health and safety. These dogs, often unpredictable and fearful, can pose serious risks of bites and attacks, especially when they feel threatened or cornered.

A troubling incident, which occurred just two weeks ago, highlights the severity of this problem. A local resident shared their experience: “Yes, my wife was bitten for no reason by a Soi dog. Now, we have to visit the hospital every day to get the wound cleaned and to receive the rabies shots. It’s costing us a fortune. Something needs to be done about how many dogs roam the streets. This happened in Na Jomtien.”







The rising number of stray dogs, with limited control measures in place, has made certain areas unsafe, particularly for those who may not be aware of the potential dangers posed by these animals.

The lack of a coordinated strategy to manage the stray dog population in Pattaya has led to an increase in incidents like this one. Immediate attention and action are needed to address the root cause, whether through sterilization programs, more animal control enforcement, or public awareness campaigns, to ensure the safety and well-being of the community.



Parents should educate their kids on how to behave around dogs to ensure the safety of children from dog bites. Here are some essential safety tips:

-Children should avoid approaching unfamiliar dogs or those showing aggressive behavior, such as growling or baring their teeth. Also, steer clear of dogs in dangerous situations, like those that are scared or have puppies, as they may be more likely to bite.

-Never shout or yell at a dog.

-Do not feed stray dogs or unfamiliar dogs.







-Avoid making direct eye contact with a dog, or moving abruptly, as this may be perceived as a challenge. If necessary, glance sideways and slowly move away when the dog calms down.

-If encountering an unfamiliar dog, remain still. If the dog lunges toward you, crouch down, bend your head forward, and use your arms to protect your head—especially the face.

-Never intervene in a dog fight.







-Do not play with dogs without adult supervision.

-If bitten by a dog, inform an adult immediately.

These precautions are crucial for preventing dog bites and ensuring children’s safety when interacting with dogs.































