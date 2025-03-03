Pattaya’s traffic chaos reaches new heights, with severe congestion causing frustration for locals and visitors alike

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya has long struggled with severe traffic congestion, especially during peak hours and major events. Despite the city’s popularity as a tourist hub, the constant gridlock has become a pressing issue, affecting both locals and visitors alike. Recently, traffic jams have reached critical levels, with no clear solution in sight.







During this weekend, traffic was as bad, if not worse, than during the fireworks festival. By 6 p.m. on Saturday (March 1), Buakhao, 2nd Road, and 3rd Road parking lots were completely backed up in both directions, all the way to North Pattaya Road. Thappraya and South Jomtien were also heavily congested, with traffic stretching all the way down into Sukhumvit. The situation was so bad that even pedestrians were not safe, as motorbikes continued to speed along walkways, further exacerbating the chaos.

One frustrated local shared, “Thanks for that critical and true report. Pattaya City has to find a solution to solve this great traffic problem. For me, it was the last time to join such an event. Even as a pedestrian, you are not safe as motorbikes head along the walkways.”



Others echoed similar sentiments, with many highlighting that weekends, especially during events or festivals, turn into an ordeal for anyone trying to get around. The lack of proper infrastructure and effective traffic management has become a major concern, and it’s clear that immediate attention is needed to address this issue. Without changes, Pattaya’s traffic may continue to deter tourists and frustrate residents, leaving many wondering if there will ever be a solution to this growing problem.































