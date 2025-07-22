Storm clouds and high waves impact Pattaya, but clear weather expected in a few days

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya residents and visitors may notice the skies darken as Tropical Storm Wipha brings scattered showers and gusty winds to the region. However, this brief weather disruption is expected to pass within a few days, allowing the sun to return and beach activities to resume.

The Meteorological Department has issued a warning for 15 provinces, including nearby areas, about heavy rains that could trigger flash floods and sudden runoff. These provinces are Chiang Rai, Lampang, Phayao, Nan, Phrae, Tak, Loei, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Udon Thani, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Kanchanaburi, Chanthaburi, and Trat. The heavy monsoon combined with the powerful Tropical Storm Wipha—currently moving toward northern Vietnam—is responsible for these conditions.







Residents in mountainous foothills, near waterways, and low-lying areas are advised to stay alert for flood risks. Coastal waters in the Andaman Sea and upper Gulf of Thailand will experience rough seas with waves up to 4 meters high in some areas, urging caution for all boaters and a ban on small boats leaving ports.

In Bangkok and surrounding areas, thunderstorms with strong winds are expected with temperatures ranging from 25 to 32 degrees Celsius.



While Pattaya’s skies may seem gloomy for now, this weather phase is temporary. Authorities and residents should stay vigilant and prepared, but soon enough, clearer skies and calmer seas will return, welcoming visitors back to enjoy the city’s attractions.



































