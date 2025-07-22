Mayor Poramet tours Pattaya Bhattamakun Hospital, pledges improved care for residents

PATTAYA, Thailand – Mayor Poramet Ngampichet visited Pattaya Bhattamakun Hospital in Chonburi Province and was welcomed by Dr. Vichai Thanasophon, the hospital’s director, along with hospital executives and medical personnel. The visit aimed to observe and study the hospital’s operations, including inpatient and outpatient services, ward management, cleanliness, safety standards, and its integrated healthcare service systems.







As part of the tour, the mayor also observed the hospital’s commitment to sustainability through its solar rooftop system, which helps reduce energy costs while promoting environmental responsibility. He also inspected a new building currently under construction, aimed at expanding capacity and improving the range of medical services available to the public.

This visit is part of Mayor Poramet’s ongoing commitment to strengthening public health services in Pattaya. He emphasized the importance of learning from successful hospital management models to enhance care for residents and long-term visitors alike. The city also continues to encourage the public to report issues or seek assistance through the 24-hour Pattaya City Hotline at 1337, reflecting a broader effort to improve community wellbeing across the region.









































