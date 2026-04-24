Store customers shocked as drunk tourist found sleeping inside Pattaya outlet

PATTAYA, Thailand – A visibly intoxicated Indian tourist was found sleeping inside a convenience store in Pattaya on April 23, prompting intervention from municipal officers after concerned members of the public alerted authorities.

Officers from the Pattaya City Enforcement Department arrived at the scene and found the man in a heavily intoxicated state, asleep inside the store premises.

He was gently woken up by officials and given cold water to help him regain awareness. After recovering, he was able to communicate and stated that he intended to return to his accommodation on his own.







The incident quickly drew attention online, with residents sharing mixed reactions. Some commented that the situation reflects the city’s nightlife atmosphere, with remarks such as “the air conditioning is too comfortable” and “this is just part of Pattaya’s charm.”

Others reacted more critically or humorously, saying “poor guy” and jokingly describing it as “a city full of surprises.”

Authorities confirmed the situation was safely resolved without any injuries or further disruption.

Municipal officers assist an intoxicated tourist found sleeping inside a convenience store in Pattaya, after concerned reports from the public prompted an on-site response.























































