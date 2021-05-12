Stay-at-home Pattaya locals gripe about higher electric bills

Just like a year ago, when Thailand locked down for the first coronavirus wave, Pattaya residents complained about their April 2021 electricity bills sent soaring because everyone is staying home again.

Keyboard warriors were quick to accuse the Provincial Electricity Authority of price gouging or cheating customers on bills, but the utility hit back, pointing out that, just like a year ago, nearly all businesses are closed, people are staying home and working from home.







Of course, electric bills are higher, the PEA said.

Pansa Marttungka, head of the PEA’s Smart Meter project, said the large increases happen every April, as it’s Thailand’s hottest month. The high outside temps force air conditioners to work harder and many families pack their refrigerators with holiday food, causing them to use more power.

The PEA encouraged people to check and maintain their appliances to ensure they are in top working order. Also, reducing the air-conditioning temperature by just one degree can reduce power bills greatly.

If customers still believe their bills are wrong, they can bring their dispute to the Pattaya PEA office.





























