Stable Thai baht continues to pressure tourist spending in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – Thailand’s firm currency continues to raise concerns for tourism-driven destinations such as Pattaya after the baht closed at 31.65 per US dollar on March 10, strengthening from 32.09 per dollar the previous day, according to the research center of Kasikornbank.

The baht’s rise came in line with other Asian currencies, which strengthened against the US dollar while global oil prices declined amid profit-taking in international markets. Market sentiment shifted after Donald Trump signaled that tensions between the United States and Iran could ease soon, helping push the dollar lower.

While a stronger currency can reflect confidence in Thailand’s economic stability, it is increasingly viewed as a challenge for tourism cities where foreign spending plays a central role in the local economy.

In destinations such as Pattaya, where many visitors arrive from Europe, the United Kingdom, India, Australia and North America, exchange rates significantly influence how freely tourists spend during their stay.

Many long-term visitors say that when the baht remains around 31–32 per dollar, the purchasing power of foreign currencies weakens noticeably compared with previous years when the exchange rate often hovered closer to the mid-30s.







The difference can affect everyday spending—from hotel stays and restaurant bills to nightlife, shopping and entertainment—leading some visitors to become more cautious with their travel budgets. Tourism operators in Pattaya often note that the city’s economy performs best when visitors feel their money stretches further, encouraging longer stays and more discretionary spending.

Despite the stronger baht, foreign investors were net sellers in Thai financial markets during the same trading session. Overseas investors sold a net 8.27 billion baht in Thai equities and 4.01 billion baht in Thai bonds, reflecting continued volatility in global capital flows.

Analysts say such movements can influence the baht's direction in the short term depending on whether international investors continue to move funds into or out of Thai assets.



According to the research center of Kasikornbank, the baht is expected to trade within a range of 31.50 to 31.80 per dollar in the near term.

Key factors to watch include developments in the Middle East, foreign investment flows, movements in other Asian currencies, global gold prices, and the upcoming release of the February Consumer Price Index (CPI) data from the United States.

For tourism destinations such as Pattaya, however, the debate over exchange rates continues. Many tourism operators believe that if foreign currencies strengthen further against the baht, it could help revive the free-spending atmosphere that once defined the city’s tourism economy.

Until then, visitors may continue to arrive—but with tighter travel budgets and more cautious spending than in previous years.




































