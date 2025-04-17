Pattaya soaked in Songkran spirit as tourist crowds flock in – grand finale approaches

PATTAYA, Thailand – Tourists—both Thai and foreign—filled the streets along Pattaya Second Road, Beach Road, and the bustling Walking Street to join in the lively Songkran celebrations. Local businesses along these major areas also took part in the festivities, adding to the city’s vibrant and joyful atmosphere.”

The Songkran celebrations will continue across Banglamung District in the following days. On April 16, the festivities will take place at Wat Thammasamakkhi. On April 17, they move to Soi Nern Plub Wan (Wat Suthawat). April 18 marks Wan Lai in Naklua, and the grand finale, Wan Lai Pattaya, will take place on April 19. The final day is expected to draw massive crowds of Thai tourists from both nearby and distant provinces, as well as international visitors.

































