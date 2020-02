Motorists are complaining that warning lights at railway road crossing at Thamsamakee Temple are too close to the intersection, which leads to accidents.







City hall officials surveyed the site behind Pattaya School No. 6 Feb. 19 where commuters say they have to slam on the brakes after seeing the warning lights without enough time to stop before reaching the junction.

Officials acknowledged that the lights were supposed to have been installed further back and will fix the problem.









