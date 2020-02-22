Boy safe after Pong house burns

A 6-year-old boy was found safe after a farmer’s shack burned to the ground in Pong.

Firefighters put out the flames that consumed a tin-roofed wooden shed next to a tapioca field in Moo 1 village Feb. 19, but not before it and two motorbikes were completely destroyed.

Owner Temsiri Tonsri, 31, was panicked after running back from feeding the cows to find her house in flames, as she’d left her boy alone watching TV. Firefighters located the boy outside the house unharmed after the fire.

Authorities assumed an electrical short started the fire.













