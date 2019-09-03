Speeding driver injured in massive crash in Plutaluang

By
Patcharapol Panrak
-
0
192
A Plutaluang man in a hurry to get around road construction received multiple injuries when he ran his car headlong into a concrete barrier while trying to pass a slower car.
Kriengsak Taworntrakarn, 40, had to be extricated from his totaled Toyota Crown by rescue workers Aug 30, after firefighters arrived to extinguish a fire caused by the car’s LPG system.

A witness said the car was being driven at high speed from Port Authority Road heading to the KM 10 traffic light junction. The driver attempted to overtake a car in front of him, but either lost control of the car or didn’t see the concrete barrier.

Kriengsak was taken to the ER at Queen Sirikit Naval Medical Hospital.

