Ninth turtle succumbs to pollution in Sattahip this past week

Another dead turtle washed up on a Sattahip beach, bringing this week’s total to nine.

Sea Turtle Hospital Veterinarian Kirin Sorapipatcharoen confirmed after autopsy the turtle died from consuming plastic garbage, most likely confusing it for jellyfish. Measurements showed the turtle to be female, about 15 years old, one meter long, 60 cm wide, and weighing 50 kg.

The Royal Thai Navy’s Sea Turtles Conservation Center commander, Rear Admiral Wara Tankham, said the turtle found floating off the beach in Soi Najomtien 34, M.3 Najomtien, Sattahip on the morning of August 31, was another tragic death during what he is calling a critical situation.

He also revealed the center is caring for “many sick sea turtles” that have been brought in for nursing care at the Sea Turtle Hospital. He reiterated how, if something isn’t done soon, these precious animals might become extinct.