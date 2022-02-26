Sonthaya will run in election, but maybe not for Pattaya mayor

Pattaya Mayor SonthayaKunplome said he hasn’t decided whether to run in May’s election, but will be part of his party’s slate.

Speaking to reporters, Feb. 25, Sonthaya said the Rao Raksa Pattaya (We PreservePattaya) group will hold a news conference in March to announce its candidates for mayor and city council.



Asked whether he will stand before voters for the first time – Sonthaya was appointed to his post – the mayor declined to say. But he said he will be among the candidates on his party’s slate.







Sonthaya said he has a strong three-year track record of managing Pattaya during the worst crisis in its history and that all the candidates that Rao Raksa Pattaya fields will be qualified to lead the city into the post-pandemic era.

































