Bangkok Police bring down Nigerian ‘Dodorima’ boss after dramatic escape attempt

BANGKOK, Thailand – A Nigerian national accused of leading a major transnational drug trafficking network was arrested in Bangkok after allegedly attempting to ram police officers with his vehicle during a dramatic operation to evade capture, June 10. The arrest came during Operation “Clip the Wings of Dodorima,” led by Metropolitan Police Bureau Deputy Commissioner Major General Theeradej Thamsuthee in coordination with Thailand’s Office of the Narcotics Control Board (ONCB). Authorities tracked the suspect to a condominium on Rama III Road, where officers moved in to make the arrest. Police said the alleged kingpin attempted a last-minute escape by driving his vehicle toward officers in an effort to break through the police cordon. The attempt failed, and he was taken into custody without further incident.







Investigators seized assets and evidence valued at more than 700,000 baht during the operation.

According to police, the suspect had spent seven years operating in Thailand and is believed to have risen from a low-level drug courier to the head of a sophisticated narcotics network with an estimated cash flow exceeding 380 million baht. Authorities allege the group used charitable activities and public donations as a cover for its illegal operations. Members of the network reportedly participated in community outreach programs and donated goods to various causes, helping them cultivate relationships and build credibility within local communities while concealing their criminal activities.

Police further allege that proceeds from the drug trade were funneled overseas, enabling the suspect to accumulate significant wealth, including the construction of a luxury mansion in Nigeria.

The arrest marks a major breakthrough in Thailand’s ongoing campaign against transnational narcotics syndicates operating within the country. Investigators are continuing to examine the network’s financial trails and potential links to other criminal organizations. (TNA)

















































