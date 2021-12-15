Sky Mountain uses 5th life as cops again raid bar looking for security thugs

A South Pattaya “restaurant” still running despite being busted four times for illegally serving alcohol found itself back on the police blotter after its security staff beat up late-night customers.

Minutes before midnight Monday, police ended the fun at the now-infamous Sky Mountain bar, which scraped together a menu in order to sell alcohol as a “restaurant.”







Officers turned off the music and told all the customers to leave.

Sky Mountain allegedly was hit with a final closure after its fourth raid a month ago, but somehow was still open for business.

Police interviewed staff members and security guards about their background. Sky Mountain also was found to still not have the proper licenses, thus was again selling booze illegally.

Pol. Maj. Gen. Attasit Kitjahan, who ran the raid for Chonburi Provincial Police instead of the Pattaya cops this time, said the assault of two customers early Monday was the last straw for Sky Mountain.







A man identified only as Banpot, 36, went live on Facebook around 4 a.m. Monday to say he and a friend were drinking (illegally) at 4 a.m. at Sky Mountain when, after getting too rowdy, they were set upon by staff, security and others with pipes, bats and knives.



























