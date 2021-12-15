Vaping can increase risk of erectile dysfunction, say Thai doctors

Doctors are warning that frequent e-cigarette use cause more than double the risk of erectile dysfunction.

According to Dr. Roengrudee Patanavanich of Ramathibodi Hospital’s Department of Community Medicine, a study of over 13,700 men in the United States from 2016-2018 found that those who practice vaping are 2.5 times more likely to suffer erectile dysfunction than those who do not.







The study was conducted by the Population Assessment of Tobacco and Health.

Dr. Roengrudee said the study found that nicotine and other chemicals used in e-cigarettes have an adverse effect on the male sexual hormone testosterone.



Dr. Prakit Vathesatogkit, president of Action of Smoking and Health Foundation, meanwhile said researchers in Australia found that people who smoke an average of one pack of cigarettes daily face a 40% higher chance of experiencing erectile dysfunction.

Under Thai law, importers of e-cigarettes can face up to 10 years in prison while sellers of e-cigarette liquids face up to five years imprisonment or fines of up to 500,000 baht. (NNT)



























