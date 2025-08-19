Six-wheel truck overturns on Sukhumvit road in Central Pattaya, no injuries reported

PATTAYA, Thailand – A six-wheel truck, license plate 71-0961 Khon Kaen, overturned on Sukhumvit Road in Central Pattaya, heading toward Sattahip at 12:36 a.m. on 17 August. The truck, driven by 28-year-old Thongsak Ansiri, ended up lying on its side, blocking both lanes and causing traffic difficulties.







Thongsak, who was driving with his wife, explained that he had to swerve to avoid another vehicle. The truck’s heavy load caused him to lose control, resulting in the overturn.

Authorities from the Pattaya City Police Station documented the scene and plan to review CCTV footage to determine the exact cause. Fortunately, neither the driver nor his passenger was injured.



































