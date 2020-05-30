Sisters providers checkups, food to Pattaya LGBT community

The Sisters Foundation provided health checks for gay and transgender residents of Pattaya along with bags of food and supplies.

Director Titiyanan Nukpor said Pattaya’s LGBT community has been hit hard by the bar and cabaret closures forced by the coronavirus crisis and many transgender and gay people fall through Thailand’s social safety net.







Because of their lifestyles, LGBT people are at higher risk of disease, including Covid-19. So the foundation arranged for checkups and survival bags. The group even picked up transportation costs for people to come to the event.

Checkups and handouts will continue. For more information, call 038-035-367 or 058-699-3233.











