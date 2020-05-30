Chonburi PAO chief bets big on domestic tourism for Pattaya

Chonburi’s chief executive has no hope for foreign tourism to return to Pattaya anytime soon, but is hoping visiting Thais will give the city a lift.

Wittaya Kunplome, president of the Chonburi Provincial Administration Organization, said May 28 that officials are making tourism-promotion plans now that the country is about to enter the third of four phases of relaxing pandemic health controls.







With borders closed until June 30 and the coronavirus still raging around the world, there will be no foreign tourists for a while. So Pattaya must boost efforts to draw domestic tourists, he said.

Pattaya must show that its attractions are safe and taking all health precautions. But the city must also instill confidence that if someone is found with the coronavirus they will be treated quickly.

He said that while Phase 3 will begin June 1, Thai tourists will not immediately return to Pattaya. City officials and tourism industry executives must work together to create a marketing plan to restore the industry.





















