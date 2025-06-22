Shots fired as Thai military intercepts border-crossing group headed for Poipet gambling operations

SA KAEO, Thailand – Thai military forces arrested 23 Thai nationals attempting to illegally cross the border into Cambodia to work in online casinos. The group was apprehended near the Thai-Cambodian border in Aranyaprathet, as concerns over the safety of Thai workers in Poipet continue to escalate.

The Burapha Task Force spotted the group at a natural crossing in Ban Saensuk, Khlong Nam Sai subdistrict, just 300 meters from Sri Phen Road. As officers approached, three gunshots were heard. Authorities responded by firing a warning shot into the air to control the situation. They ultimately detained 22 individuals — 8 men and 14 women — along with one Thai smuggler, 38-year-old Mr. Krai from Sa Kaeo, who was injured in the side and transported to Aranyaprathet Hospital.







Preliminary investigations revealed two distinct groups: one consisted of online casino employees from the Sango building in Poipet who were trying to re-enter Thailand to update visa documents but were blocked due to stricter border controls. The second group had paid smugglers 2,500–5,000 baht each to illegally cross into Cambodia to begin work in online gambling operations. All detainees were handed over to Khlong Nam Sai Police Station for legal processing.

Meanwhile, a separate incident the previous day highlighted the growing desperation of Thai workers in Cambodia. At Khlong Luek Police Station, 30-year-old Ms. Sureewan cried out to reporters, pleading for help. Shaken and visibly distressed, she claimed she had crossed illegally into Cambodia three days earlier to be with her boyfriend, who worked as a driver for a Chinese-run online casino.



According to Ms. Sureewan, she was coerced into working as a digital ad operator for the gambling website. Refusing the role, she tried to escape. During her attempt to flee back into Thailand, Cambodian authorities tried to drag her back, leading to physical injuries on both knees. She eventually reached the Thai border and was fined 800 baht for illegal re-entry.

She also revealed that many Thai nationals in Poipet are attempting to escape through illegal crossings due to growing concerns about safety and alleged threats. In her case, she said a bounty had even been placed on her head.

Khlong Luek Police Chief Pol. Col. Pattharakorn Kaonuan confirmed that Ms. Sureewan was provided safety and psychological support, and her family had been contacted via video call to arrange for her safe return. (TNA)

































