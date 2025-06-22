Cambodians flock across Thai border to stock up on fuel amid growing shortages in Poipet

SA KAEO, Thailand – Cambodia is facing a growing energy crisis as fuel shortages worsen in the border town of Poipet. Following electricity cuts from Thailand, demand for fuel to power generators has surged, pushing local prices up sharply — and sending waves of Cambodian motorists across the border into Thailand to stock up.

On June 21, Thai reporters observed long lines of Cambodian vehicles, including more than 100 high-end cars, crossing the Thai-Cambodian Friendship Bridge into Aranyaprathet district in Sa Kaeo province to purchase fuel. Many Cambodians were seen carrying 200-liter drums to stockpile petrol, as local supplies in Cambodia become increasingly scarce.







Motorbikes also flooded into Thai territory, causing significant congestion near the vehicle inspection checkpoint at the Aranyaprathet Immigration Office.

The influx follows a sharp Facebook statement by Cambodian Senate President Hun Sen on June 20, in which he warned Thailand that any move to halt oil exports would hurt Thai energy giant PTT more than Cambodia. His remarks were in response to proposals by Thailand’s opposition for the government to suspend fuel exports as a political pressure tactic.



Local residents in Cambodia’s Poipet have turned to generators as blackouts continue, worsening fuel demand. Meanwhile, Cambodians working in Thailand’s Rong Kluea Market crossed over early in the day in large numbers — over 1,000 people — causing bustling scenes at the immigration terminal.

In contrast, the number of Thais returning from working in Poipet was significantly lower, with officials suggesting that most Thai workers have already left the Cambodian side amid the uncertainty.



A Cambodian resident noted the stark fuel price difference: Thai petrol (Benzene 95) sells at 41.54 THB/liter compared to 48–50 THB/liter in Cambodia. Diesel sells for 31.94 THB/liter in Thailand, while Cambodian prices range between 38–40 THB/liter.

As supply tightens and prices rise, wealthier Cambodians are stockpiling fuel in large drums in front of their homes — a visible sign of growing anxiety about energy security.

































