Shaky and mysterious weather still clouding Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya continues to experience unpredictable and erratic weather, with recent reports from the Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) warning of ongoing summer storms across the upper regions of Thailand. These storms, which include heavy thunderstorms, strong winds, hail, and lightning, are expected to persist, making conditions more hazardous for travelers and residents alike. Areas with low-lying terrain may see flash floods due to poor drainage systems, and it is advised that people stay away from open spaces, tall trees, and unstable structures during storms.







As of May 12, the TMD reported that the upper regions of Thailand, including Pattaya, are still under the influence of a moderate high-pressure system from China, which brings moisture from the Gulf of Thailand and the South China Sea. This is causing instability in the atmosphere, resulting in thunderstorms, strong winds, and hail in some areas. Additionally, scattered lightning could be a concern in affected regions. The department has urged people to be cautious of these weather events, especially in areas prone to flooding.

In the southern parts of Thailand, including Pattaya, heavy rainfall is also expected, which could lead to flash floods and rapid water runoff, particularly in mountainous areas and lowland zones. The weather has created hazardous conditions for boaters, as moderate to strong winds are causing waves up to 2 meters high in the Andaman Sea and Gulf of Thailand. The TMD advised all vessels to exercise extreme caution and avoid sailing through storm-affected areas.



For farmers, the TMD recommends reinforcing fruit trees and taking preventative measures to protect agricultural products and livestock from the harsh weather conditions. It is also advised to monitor health closely, as these weather shifts could affect well-being.

Although the weather has been a concern for many in Pattaya, it has not completely deterred tourists. Some find the cooler temperatures during the rainy spells to be a welcome respite from the usual heat, while others are adjusting their plans to accommodate the stormy conditions. With the recent weather reports, it’s clear that Pattaya’s unpredictable weather will continue to be a part of the city’s charm, even as the region faces challenges due to climate shifts.

































