PATTAYA, Thailand — Recent police actions targeting foreign illegal workers along Pattaya Beach have sparked criticism among expatriates and locals, who accuse authorities of selective enforcement and neglect of broader issues affecting the city’s reputation.

In a coordinated operation on December 26, Pattaya Tourist Police, Chonburi Immigration Bureau, and the Chonburi Social Development and Human Security Office arrested 20 foreign women—nine Ugandans, eight Uzbeks, two Madagascans, and one Rwandan—suspected of engaging in prostitution along Pattaya Beach. The women, aged between 26 and 51, reportedly admitted to soliciting tourists and were charged under Section 5 of the Prevention and Suppression of Prostitution Act.







Again, on May 8, authorities launched a nighttime operation dubbed “Soi Phee Maprao” (Coconut Tree Sweep). Over 50 officers swept the beachfront and detained 13 more foreign women, primarily from Eastern Europe and Africa, accused of offering illicit services. The operation was framed as part of efforts to restore Pattaya’s image.

While officials claim the crackdown aims to improve Pattaya’s image as a family-friendly destination, many residents view it as a superficial effort. One local commented, “Just a big show they put on once in a while… so not really about ‘sweeping’ it all away. Just the non-Thai ‘commerce.’ So the Thai ‘business ladies’ are still…in business?”

Critics argue that such actions highlight a double standard, where foreign illegal workers are targeted while local establishments continue to operate openly. Pattaya’s Walking Street, known for its vibrant nightlife and adult entertainment venues, remains largely unaffected by these crackdowns.

Simultaneously, concerns over the cleanliness and safety of Pattaya Beach persist. Tourists and locals have reported increasing amounts of litter, including cigarette butts, plastic bags, and foam containers, tarnishing the beach’s appeal. Despite city officials’ efforts to impose fines for littering and enhance surveillance, the beach continues to suffer from neglect.



One expatriate expressed frustration, stating, “Beachfront is now a free hotel for Indian tourism.” Another added, “Total hypocrisy in the Kingdom of Make-believe. Prostitution is Pattaya’s middle name. There are much better places to go if you’re a family or a couple.”

The selective enforcement and ongoing environmental issues have led many to question the sincerity of authorities’ efforts to transform Pattaya’s image. As one observer noted, “Shadowy is everywhere. You cannot pretend being a world-class destination without closing all the beer bars, the go-gos, the after-hours joints, only going after the beach freelancers. Difficult to be more hypocritical than that.”

While some defend Pattaya's unique character, urging outsiders to accept it as is, the growing disillusionment among residents and visitors suggests a need for more consistent and comprehensive approaches to address the city's challenges.


















































