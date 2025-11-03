Severed body found floating near Sattahip island

By Pattaya Mail
0
339
Rescue teams retrieve a partially decomposed body floating near To Mo Island in Sattahip Bay.

PATTAYA, Thailand – Authorities discovered a partially decomposed human body floating near To Mo Island, about 2–3 nautical miles off the Sattahip coast, on the morning of November 2. The body, consisting of the lower half and some remaining tissue, was spotted by local anglers.

Police and rescue teams from the Marine Operations Unit and Sawang Rojanatham Foundation retrieved the remains and documented the scene. No identification was found, and officials estimate the individual has been deceased for at least a month.

Police are coordinating with PIPO (Port In Port Out) and local agencies to check for missing persons, including tourists. The remains have been sent to the Forensic Institute at Police General Hospital in Bangkok for identification and investigation into the cause of death.


Police investigate the scene while coordinating with forensic experts to identify the deceased.















RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR