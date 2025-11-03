Severed body found floating near Sattahip island

PATTAYA, Thailand – Authorities discovered a partially decomposed human body floating near To Mo Island, about 2–3 nautical miles off the Sattahip coast, on the morning of November 2. The body, consisting of the lower half and some remaining tissue, was spotted by local anglers.

Police and rescue teams from the Marine Operations Unit and Sawang Rojanatham Foundation retrieved the remains and documented the scene. No identification was found, and officials estimate the individual has been deceased for at least a month.

Police are coordinating with PIPO (Port In Port Out) and local agencies to check for missing persons, including tourists. The remains have been sent to the Forensic Institute at Police General Hospital in Bangkok for identification and investigation into the cause of death.









































