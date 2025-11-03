Major drug network busted in Chonburi seizing over 3.3 million meth pills

PATTAYA, Thailand – Police from the Narcotics Suppression Bureau, in collaboration with Phanat Nikhom Police Station, conducted a midnight raid on November 1 in Nong Hiang Subdistrict, Phanat Nikhom District, Chonburi. The operation targeted a rental room identified as a stash point for a major drug network operating out of Sing Buri Province.

Authorities discovered more than 3.3 million methamphetamine pills hidden inside the room. One suspect was arrested on the spot, while three others fled into the nearby forest armed with guns. Police are currently pursuing over 4 million additional meth pills linked to the network and working to apprehend the remaining suspects.







Pol. Lt. Gen. Chatchai Surachetpong, Commander of Provincial Police Region 2, ordered all units under his command to maintain strict, continuous anti-drug operations in collaboration with relevant agencies to disrupt and dismantle drug networks across all levels.

The Chonburi police stressed their commitment:

“We will continue a relentless campaign against drugs and ensure they have no place in society.”









































