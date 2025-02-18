Police enhance tourist safety measures in Pattaya, continue arrest of illegal immigrants

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pol. Lt. Gen. Saksira Phuak-Um, Commissioner of the Tourist Police Bureau (TPB), chaired a meeting to advance the operations of the Tourist Safety Operations Center at the Pattaya City Police Station. The meeting focused on enhancing security measures for tourists in line with the government’s policy to make Thailand a top global tourist destination while ensuring the safety of both domestic and international visitors.







Pol. Lt. Gen. Saksira emphasized that the National Police Office, under the leadership of Pol. Gen. Kittirat Phanpetch, has established the Tourist Safety Operations Center to provide comprehensive safety measures for tourists. This collaborative effort involves integrating the resources of tourist police, immigration officers, the Marine Police, local government bodies, and private tourism associations, such as the Pattaya Business and Tourism Association. The goal is to establish standardized safety protocols across key tourist areas, improve crime prevention, and enhance the overall travel experience.

As part of the meeting’s outcome, police officials discussed the integration of local tourism data, identifying important tourist spots, accommodations, dining areas, shopping centers, and crime hotspots. They also focused on ensuring quick responses to emergencies via the Police 4.0 system, which allows seamless communication and coordination between local police departments, including Pattaya Police, Chonburi Immigration, and the 1155 Tourist Assistance Center.

Following the meeting, police launched a joint operation with Pattaya City Police and Chonburi Immigration, targeting illegal immigrants and individuals working without proper authorization. The operation resulted in the arrest of 26 individuals, including those involved in overstaying visas and unauthorized employment in Pattaya. This operation is part of ongoing efforts to ensure safety and security in the tourism sector while improving the image of Thailand as a safe destination for travelers.































