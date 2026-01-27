Seasonal chill fades as afternoon sunshine returns to Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya and the eastern region will continue to experience cooler-than-usual conditions with light morning fog, according to the Thai Meteorological Department, as a moderate high-pressure system remains over upper Thailand.

Over the next 24 hours, residents and visitors in Pattaya can expect cool mornings, with thin fog in some areas, particularly near coastal roads and low-lying zones during early hours. Daytime temperatures will remain warm, but the contrast between cool mornings and warmer afternoons may increase the risk of seasonal illnesses. Authorities advise the public to take care of their health and exercise caution when traveling through fog-prone areas.







The cooler conditions are part of a broader weather pattern affecting much of the country. Northern and northeastern provinces are seeing cold to very cold weather, while the central region, Bangkok and surrounding areas, the East, and parts of the South are experiencing cool mornings with occasional haze.

At sea, moderate winds and waves continue across the Gulf of Thailand. The lower Gulf is seeing waves of around 2 meters, while the upper Gulf, including waters off Pattaya, has waves of 1–2 meters, rising higher in areas affected by thunderstorms. Marine operators and small boat owners are urged to navigate with caution and avoid sailing during stormy conditions.



Air quality remains another concern. Upper Thailand, including parts of the eastern region, is experiencing moderate to relatively high levels of dust and haze, due to weak wind circulation and poor air ventilation. Sensitive groups are advised to monitor conditions and limit prolonged outdoor activities when haze is visible.

Despite the cooler mornings, Pattaya remains suitable for travel and outdoor activities later in the day, with clear skies and warm temperatures returning by midday. Visitors are encouraged to dress in layers, stay hydrated, and remain alert to changing sea and road conditions.



































