Search on for missing fisherman

Apinan Jo Poonsawad, 36, set out to sea from Pratuang Jetty at Sattahip Market Oct. 17 on a boat captained by a Mr. Lee.

On Oct. 20, the boat returned to port without him.

His wife, Kalong Konan, 39, is desperately reaching out to authorities to keep up the search to find him.

Lee told Kalong that her husband fell into the sea around 9 pm on Oct 20, seven nautical miles west of Koh Karm. The boat was at anchor due to strong winds and high waves.

Lee said he fell asleep, and when he awoke, the boat was flooded so he climbed down into the bilge to fix the problem. He said he last saw Apinan headed to the bow to get a lifejacket. He didn’t return.

Lee said he drove the boat around trying to find him, to no avail. So, he headed back to shore to get help.

Kalong alerted the press to publicize her plight and ask everyone or anyone to help find her husband. She is holding out hope her husband is safely floating in the sea, and she prays for a miracle.