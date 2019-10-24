Nongprue Municipality honors community volunteers

Government officials from Nongprue Municipality honored community volunteers on the 3rd “Pinto Love – Thai Volunteers Day” Oct. 21.

Banglamung District Chief Amnart Charoensri and Nongprue Mayor Mai Chaiyanit handed out awards to people and organizations benefiting society, including 6 outstanding volunteer spouses, organizations helping with the King 80 Project, organizations giving support to creative projects helping the new generation of Thai kids, and finally, the only name given, Mr. Chub Sangsuk, 82, for having a “high age with perfect heart”.

These volunteers help out in ways and in places where sometimes unavoidable problems have occurred, such as violence against women and children, chronic patients, abandoned seniors and disabled people, tramps and beggars, and narcotics, areas where volunteers are most needed when government organizations alone are not enough.