Scottish heritage shines as Pattaya Freemasons honour Robert Burns

PATTAYA, Thailand – The life, poetry and enduring legacy of Scotland’s national bard, Robert Burns, were celebrated in fine traditional style as Lodge Pattaya West Winds helped host a Robert Burns Supper at the Holiday Inn Executive Tower on Saturday January . More than 80 guests gathered for an evening that blended history, humour and hearty Scottish fare, keeping alive a tradition that has crossed borders for more than two centuries.

Robert Burns (1759–1796), often affectionately known as “Rabbie” Burns, is regarded as one of the greatest poets in the Scots language. Born in Alloway, Ayrshire, Burns gave voice to ordinary people through poems and songs that explored love, friendship, social justice and national identity. Works such as Auld Lang Syne, Tam o’ Shanter and To a Mouse remain widely known, recited and sung around the world. Burns’ influence extends far beyond literature; he became a symbol of Scottish culture itself, celebrated annually on or around his birthday, January 25.







The Burns Night Supper is a ritual-rich event, traditionally featuring a formal meal, speeches and poetry. Central to the evening is the “Address to a Haggis,” a humorous yet respectful poem written by Burns, recited as the haggis is ceremonially presented to the table. At the Pattaya gathering, Bro. George Barrie delivered the address with enthusiasm, drawing warm applause from guests.

Equally important to the tradition are the speeches that follow. The “Toast to the Lasses,” offered this year by Right Worshipful Master Paul Angus, paid tribute to women with wit and good-natured humour. The response on behalf of the Lasses was given by Roseanne Rochester, who returned the compliments with grace and spirit, rounding out one of the most anticipated exchanges of the night.



Guests enjoyed a most enjoyable evening of traditional Scottish fare, good company and convivial toasts, reflecting the enduring appeal of Burns Night even far from Scotland’s shores. Through events such as this, Lodge Pattaya West Winds continues to support cultural fellowship, proving that the words of Robert Burns still resonate strongly, wherever Scots and friends of Scotland may gather.















































