Pattaya Sports Club and Rotary partners bring Christmas joy to underprivileged children

PATTAYA, Thailand — The true spirit of Christmas was warmly felt on December 26 as the Pattaya Sports Club joined hands with Rotary District 3340 and several charitable organizations to bring smiles, gifts, and educational support to children at the Anti-Human Trafficking and Child Protection Center, widely known as Kru Ja Home, in Nongprue, Banglamung district, Chonburi.

The heart-warming celebration was led by the President Tim Knight of the Pattaya Sports Club alongside Rotary Club of Jomtien-Pattaya, Rotary E-Club Dolphin Pattaya International, Rotary Club Eastern Seaboard, the YWCA Bangkok–Pattaya, and Rolf Rüegg, adviser to the centre. The guests were warmly welcomed by Palisorn Noja, Director of Kru Ja Home, who officially opened the event amid the presence of municipal council members and honoured guests.







The gathering was organized to share happiness during the season of giving and to allow the children to experience love, care, and encouragement from the wider community. A festive dinner and refreshments were provided, followed by joyful activities that filled the centre with laughter and excitement. Highlights included a magic show and live music performed by Rolf Rüegg’s band, creating a cheerful and memorable atmosphere throughout the day.

Adding to the meaningful impact of the event, the Rotary Club Eastern Seaboard presented 20,000 baht in donations, raised from its recent Christmas charity activities, to support Kru Ja Home’s on-going work. Following the celebrations, children also received scholarships, cash gifts, and Christmas presents generously contributed by Rotarians and the Pattaya Sports Club.

The event stood as a powerful reminder of what can be achieved through cooperation and compassion. By working together, community organizations not only brought festive joy to vulnerable children but also helped build brighter opportunities for their future – a true reflection of the Christmas spirit in action.















































