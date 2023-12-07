School and hospital join forces to fight cervical cancer

By Pattaya Mail
Dr. Naruemon Inthapong, the school director of Phlu Ta Luang Witthaya, comforts a girl as she receives the Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination at the school’s assembly hall on December 1, 2023.

SATTAHIP, Thailand – Sattahip Hospital KM 10 and Plutaluang Witthaya School collaborated to conduct a Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination campaign on December 1, at the school’s assembly hall. The event aimed to raise awareness about cervical cancer prevention among students in grades 3, 4, 5 and 6.



Dr. Naruemon Inthapong, the school director of Plutaluang Witthaya School emphasized the importance of preventive healthcare and encouraged students to make informed decisions about safeguarding their future well-being. The school’s deputy director, faculty members, and enthusiastic students actively participated in welcoming the healthcare professionals and demonstrating their commitment to a healthier community.



The collaboration exemplifies a successful partnership between the healthcare sector and the education system, working hand in hand to promote health and well-being in the local community. As the HPV vaccination campaign continues, organizers express gratitude to everyone involved and anticipate the ongoing success of this crucial health initiative.











