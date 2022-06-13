Scammers target new Pattaya mayor’s brother

The brother of Pattaya’s newly elected mayor said criminals creating fake version of his social media profiles scammed unwitting fans out of 7 million baht.

Ekasit Ngampichet, brother of mayor-elect Poramet Ngampichet and former president of the Pattaya Business & Tourism Association, said his Facebook, Instagram and Line accounts were copied with his photos and name used to dupe people into believing they were genuine.







Scammers then offered people chances to invest in Bitcoin-like digital currencies, asking investors to send cash in exchange for the digital tokens.

Many people fell for it, Ekasait said, including one Bangkokian who lost 7 million baht. So as to clear himself of any liability, Ekasit, 48, filed a report with police disavowing any connection to the scam.































